Rural Metro fire crews respond to East Knox County fire
Rural Metro officials advised people to avoid the area while crews work to fight the flames.
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire officials said that crews were responding to a house fire.
The house is at 205 Cash Road in East Knox County.
This is a developing story.
