Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child

Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the premiere of HBO's "Being Serena" at the Time Warner Center on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Tennis world champion Serena Williams revealed at the Met Gala on Monday night that she is pregnant with her second child.

Williams, 41, and her husband Alexis Ohanian, 40, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Olympia. The couple married in 2017.

Williams said on the red carpet that she is relieved that she can stop hiding, now that the secret is out about her pregnancy.

Williams also confirmed the pregnancy in an Instagram post, sharing photos of her baby bump and writing, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

The tennis star’s first birth experience wasn’t an easy one.

In an opinion piece written for CNN, she revealed that she “almost died” giving birth to her daughter Olympia when she was rushed into an emergency cesarean section and later suffered multiple life-threatening blood clots. She was placed on bed rest for six weeks following the birth.

Williams did not reveal a due date for her second child.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing

Latest News

Golf event helps ETCH
Golf event helps Children's Hospital
Golf event helps ETCH
Phil and Ted's golf event
Alexander Harb, 61, was charged in a tractor trailer/motorcycle crash that killed the...
Tractor trailer driver’s took illegal left turn, killing motorcyclist in crash
Lisa Birnbach arrives to federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former President...
Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence...
‘Godfather of AI’ leaves Google, warns of tech’s dangers