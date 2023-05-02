Slowly warming with more sunshine and less wind

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine continues the next couple of days with slightly warmer temperatures and less wind. Enjoy because we are tracking rain later Friday into early Saturday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see a few clouds and stray showers move through tonight with a low of around 43 degrees.

A stray shower lingers into Wednesday morning. Expect more sunshine throughout the day with a high near 66 degrees. It’s a breezy day, but not as windy, with a northwesterly breeze of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

After a chilly morning of around 40 degrees, Thursday warms up nicely to 72 degrees and is mostly sunny. Friday is also around 70 degrees, but rain chances are increasing with the best coverage of our area by the afternoon to evening lasting into the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon and on through Sunday. Saturday is in the low 70s and Sunday mid-70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday warms to the upper 70s with summer-like scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon. We’re looking at a warmer trend for next week!

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

