Slowly warming with more sunshine and less wind

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain to end the week and start the weekend.
Warming trend the next few days
Warming trend the next few days(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine continues the next couple of days with slightly warmer temperatures and less wind. Enjoy because we are tracking rain later Friday into early Saturday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see a few clouds and stray showers move through tonight with a low of around 43 degrees.

A stray shower lingers into Wednesday morning. Expect more sunshine throughout the day with a high near 66 degrees. It’s a breezy day, but not as windy, with a northwesterly breeze of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

After a chilly morning of around 40 degrees, Thursday warms up nicely to 72 degrees and is mostly sunny. Friday is also around 70 degrees, but rain chances are increasing with the best coverage of our area by the afternoon to evening lasting into the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon and on through Sunday. Saturday is in the low 70s and Sunday mid-70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday warms to the upper 70s with summer-like scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon. We’re looking at a warmer trend for next week!

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says winds back up, then temperatures go up, then better rain...
Gusty winds and a chill continue for today
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says winds back up, then temperatures go up, then better rain...
Gusty winds and a chill continue for today
Gusty winds continue Tuesday
Gusty winds continue Tuesday with more sunshine
Winds increase for Tuesday afternoon
Gusty winds continue Tuesday with more sunshine