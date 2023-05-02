Tennis Vols named No. 8 seed for NCAA Tournament

Tennessee is a Top-8 seed for the third straight year.
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As winners in nine of its previous 10 matches, the Tennessee men’s tennis team is the No. 8 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The placement marks Tennessee’s third consecutive season as a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee is set to face Belmont (21-5) in its Round of 64 match Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. ET. The Bruins have won each of their last 14 matches, including a 4-1 win over Tennessee Tech to earn the Horizon League Tournament Championship.

Tennessee enters the NCAA Tournament with the second-most wins among SEC teams this dual season, with a 21-7 overall record. Memphis (13-7) and Wake Forest (25-11) also travel to Knoxville for the Regional and will face off Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

The winner of match 1 will face the winner of match 2 Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the NCAA Round of 32. All three matches this weekend are scheduled to be played outdoors at UT’s Barksdale Stadium.

