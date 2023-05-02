Car hauler catches fire on I-75 North
The fire happened late Monday night
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire were on the scene of a tractor trailer fire late Monday night into Tuesday.
When crews got to the scene they found a car hauler, bound for Detroit carrying nine vehicles, on fire. Five of the cars were engulfed by flames.
The fire completely blocked the northbound lanes of I-75 near Mile Marker 117, near the Raccoon Valley Drive exit.
No injuries were reported, Tennessee Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation.
