Car hauler catches fire on I-75 North

The fire happened late Monday night
THP now investigating Car hauler fire
THP now investigating Car hauler fire(Rural Metro Fire)
By William Dowling
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire were on the scene of a tractor trailer fire late Monday night into Tuesday.

When crews got to the scene they found a car hauler, bound for Detroit carrying nine vehicles, on fire. Five of the cars were engulfed by flames.

The fire completely blocked the northbound lanes of I-75 near Mile Marker 117, near the Raccoon Valley Drive exit.

No injuries were reported, Tennessee Highway Patrol will be handling the investigation.

