TVA awards grants to help schools save money on energy bills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some schools in the Southeast are going to have some more money in the budget as the Tennessee Valley Authority has gifted 64 schools $2.6 million in grants to help them keep energy bills down.

The grants are part of TVA’s School Uplift program, which launched in 2021 and is aimed at improving school environments and saving schools money by investing in their HVAC systems. TVA officials told WVLT News the grants should help save 64 area schools an average of 10% on energy bills.

“For nearly 90 years, TVA and our 153 local power company partners have worked to make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and our children are our most important asset,” said Monika Beckner, vice president, TVA Energy Services & Programs. “Making classrooms healthier and more comfortable for both students and teachers helps give every child the opportunity to succeed. “

The grants were awarded to schools based on how they scored in cutting out energy waste. In Knoxville, Hardin Valley Elementary should see $25,000 from TVA.

“We’re inspired by the winners of this year’s School Uplift grants and proud of their dedication to reducing energy waste and building a sustainable future for us all,” Beckner said.

Over the years it has been active, the School Uplift program has brought $7.28 million to schools through TVA.

