VFL Nick Senzel named Nation League Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol for Life and Cincinnati Reds utility player Nick Senzel was named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet on Monday afternoon, following a tremendous week of action to round out the month of April.

The honor marks Senzel’s first Player of the Week nod in his five-year career. The Farragut graduate becomes the first Reds position player to take home the award since August 2021.

Senzel went 10-for-21 (.476) on the week beginning April 24 and ending April 30. He hit a pair of home runs, logged nine RBIs, scored eight runs and had both a double and a stolen base. He led all NL hitters in batting average, RBIs and runs scored while ranking second in on-base percentage (.560) and fourth in slugging (.810).

His highlight of the week came on Wednesday, April 26, when he delivered the first walk-off home run of his career, blasting a two-run shot into the seats in left field to help Cincinnati defeat Texas, 5-3. Senzel posted three consecutive multi-hit efforts from Tuesday to Friday last week and continues to swing a red-hot bat for Cincinnati, going 3-for-4 with a home run against San Diego last night at Petco Park.

Joining Senzel in the MLB Player of the Week honors from the American League is Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft is batting .310 on the season (18-for-58) and was activated from the injured list on April 13.

