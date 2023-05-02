WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore. (Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A father and son were recently rescued after being swept away from the Florida shore.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies captured the incident on April 23.

The man and his young son were swimming off Anna Maria Island when strong rip currents carried them away.

Rescuers want to remind people to use caution when in the ocean.

If you do get caught in a rip current, remain calm because fighting makes it worse.

Authorities say to swim parallel to the shore to move out of the current.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Man charged after deadly crash
KPD: Man dies after fatal crash, suspect charged
Morristown Police Department officials are asking for your help in solving a murder case.
Morristown police asking for help in murder investigation
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing
On the lake with a young East Tennessee couple who spent prom night fishing
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital

Latest News

The man said he was walking with his wife through the Harbor Hills Golf Course in his...
Police: Man beaten with golf club on course
Wilson County Board of Education
Wilson Co. School Board votes to keep two books in high schools
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says winds back up, then temperatures go up, then better rain...
Gusty winds and a chill continue for today