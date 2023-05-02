Webb’s Markeis Barrett commits to Wake Forest

He helped Webb advance to the Division 2-AA state semifinals in head coach David Meske’s final season.
Markeis Barrett
Markeis Barrett(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Markeis Barrett is headed to the ACC to play college ball. The 2024 prospect out of Webb School announced his commitment to Wake Forest on Monday.

The 6′0″ wide receiver chose the Demon Deacons over programs like Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Duke.

Barrett caught 41 passes for 631 yards to go along with his four interceptions last season. He helped Webb advance to the Division 2-AA state semifinals in head coach David Meske’s final season.

