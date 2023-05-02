Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville

The Powerball ticket was worth $50,000.
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Powerball player struck gold on Monday night. Tennessee lottery officials said that a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Knoxville.

The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the prize. The ticket was bought at Lucky Star Food Mart at 1006 University Ave. in Knoxville.

Tennessee lottery officials said that there will no additional information released until the prize is claimed.

