Alcoa High School spring market coming Saturday

The market will include more than 50 vendors and two food trucks.
Alcoa High School spring market
Alcoa High School spring market(Alcoa High School)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa High School is set to hold its annual spring market Saturday. The event is student-run and will benefit marketing students and DECA competitors.

The market will include more than 50 vendors and two food trucks. Those vendors will be selling things like clothes, crafts, candles jewelry and more.

The market is set for May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

