Alcoa native Randall Cobb reunites with Aaron Rodgers in New York

Randall Cobb helped Alcoa win four consecutive state championships in Class AA and won Mr. Football in 2007.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is is congratulated by quarterback Aaron...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is is congratulated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)(Rich Schultz | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The New York Jets are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb. The Alcoa native is a long-time Green Bay Packer who played with quarterback Aaron Rogers - who the team just acquired - for nine seasons.

The 32-year-old was a second round pick of the Packers in 2011 out of Kentucky. He spent the first eight years of his career in Green Bay before departing in free agency in 2019, inking a deal with the Cowboys. After a one-year stint in Dallas, Cobb signed on with the Houston Texans for the 2020 campaign before being reacquired by the Packers in an offseason trade in the summer of 2021 at the request of Rodgers.

Cobb helped Alcoa win four consecutive state championships in Class AA and won Mr. Football in 2007.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.
Lenoir City High School student earns perfect ACT score
The suspect reportedly killed his family’s dog and barricaded himself in a Lenoir City home.
Loudon County man bitten by K-9, arrested after barricading himself in home
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

Markeis Barrett
Webb’s Markeis Barrett commits to Wake Forest
At Austin-East High School
VFL Josh Dobbs turns to (AE) Roadrunners for help
Dad Heath Shuler, Mom Nicole, son Navy and daughter Island, who signed on Thursday April 27,...
Family tradition at UT to continue as another Shuler becomes a Vol
West football
West Rebels receive state championship rings