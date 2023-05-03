Alcoa native Randall Cobb reunites with Aaron Rodgers in New York

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The New York Jets are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb. The Alcoa native is a long-time Green Bay Packer who played with quarterback Aaron Rogers - who the team just acquired - for nine seasons.

Jets to sign WR Randall Cobb on a 1-year deal. (via @mikegarafolo) pic.twitter.com/VHEU06ofah — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2023

The 32-year-old was a second round pick of the Packers in 2011 out of Kentucky. He spent the first eight years of his career in Green Bay before departing in free agency in 2019, inking a deal with the Cowboys. After a one-year stint in Dallas, Cobb signed on with the Houston Texans for the 2020 campaign before being reacquired by the Packers in an offseason trade in the summer of 2021 at the request of Rodgers.

Cobb helped Alcoa win four consecutive state championships in Class AA and won Mr. Football in 2007.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.