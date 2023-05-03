Black Maternal Health Symposium to highlight valuable resources

By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first Black Maternal Health Symposium will highlight the state of maternal health and wellness within the area and highlight resources for mothers.

The exhibition, titled “The State of Black Maternal Health: Restoring Birth Pathways and Traditions,” is scheduled for May 13 from noon to 8:00 p.m. at Pellissippi State Community College’s Magnolia Avenue Campus.

The symposium will feature local researchers, birth workers, advocates and more who work in the realm of maternal health in Knoxville and other local cities.

Event officials said that the goal of the event is to bring awareness to the public on the status of black maternal health in Knoxville, provide educational information and provide access to a variety of local resources in women’s health providers, womb care and more.

The event is free and open to the public. More information about the event and its sponsors can be found on the website.

