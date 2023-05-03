CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase

CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the...
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted a man who was attempting to smuggle 10 baby parrots in a pillowcase.

The CBP officers along with agricultural specialists at the Hildalgo International Bridge said the baby parrots were alive on April 29.

According to officials, a vehicle crossing over the border was inspected when CBP officers referred it for a second inspection.

During the second inspection, officers said they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area.

Officers ended up finding 10 live yellow-headed baby parrots.

Officials said a penalty was assessed to the driver of the vehicle.

The parrots were taken in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.
Lenoir City High School student earns perfect ACT score
The suspect reportedly killed his family’s dog and barricaded himself in a Lenoir City home.
Loudon County man bitten by K-9, arrested after barricading himself in home
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

Knoxville police close Broadway after man found dead on bridge
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.
Beloved San Diego Zoo elephant euthanized at age 59
A Jefferson County High School SRO heard the call over his radio, and called for a lockdown...
Hoax phone call sends East Tenn. schools into lockdown
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state and federal agencies to figure out...
Tennessee high schools receive hoax threat calls, TBI investigating