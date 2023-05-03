Decreasing winds and increasing temperatures, before better rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine continues for a couple of days as winds decrease and afternoon temperatures tick up. Enjoy the rest of this mostly dry stretch, because we are tracking rain starting Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds continue in and out this morning, with a stray shower leftover through the early morning hours, especially in far Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, as well as the mountains. Knoxville is dropping to around 43 degrees, but it’s chillier south and west where the sky stays clear longer and it’s milder under the blanket of clouds.

It’s a beautifully sunny Wednesday! We’re topping out around 66 degrees, which is still 10 degrees below average. It’s also still breezy, but not as windy, with a northwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight stays clear so it’s chilly for all, with Knoxville at 40 degrees by the morning but more upper 30s outlining the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday warms up nicely to 72 degrees and is mostly sunny. This is our pick of the week, with a closer to normal high, clear and dry conditions, plus milder winds!

Friday is also around 70 degrees, but rain chances are increasing with the best coverage of our area by the afternoon to evening lasting into the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon. We’ll be around 73 degrees for a high Saturday, then scattered rain overnight keeps us warmer in the upper 50s. We’ll get back to spotty rain Sunday, with a high of 78 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday warms to the upper 70s with summer-like scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon. We’re looking at a warmer and humid trend for next week, helping to create rain and storms at times.

First Alert 8-Day Planner

