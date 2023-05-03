Enjoy the sunshine and warmth Thursday before up and down rain chances return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is the pick of the week! Enjoy the sunshine and warmth because clouds and rain returns by Friday and sticks around into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Winds die down overnight with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop near 40 degrees. Areas outlining the Valley could easily drop into the upper 30s!

After a chilly start to the day, we warm up nicely Thursday with a high near 72 and mostly sunny skies. This is our pick of the week with warmer temperatures, clear skies, drier conditions, and milder winds!

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is also around 70 degrees, but rain chances are increasing with the best coverage of our area by the afternoon to evening lasting into the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon. We’ll be around 73 degrees for a high Saturday, then scattered rain overnight keeps us warmer in the upper 50s. We’ll get back to spotty rain Sunday, with a high of 78 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, Monday warms to the upper 70s with summer-like scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon. We’re looking at a warmer and humid trend for next week, helping to create rain and storms at times.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

