Great Smoky Mountains NP looking for input on Laurel Falls changes

GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are looking for input on possible changes that could be coming to Laurel Falls.

Laurel Falls is one of the most popular trails in the park, which itself is the most popular national park in the country. As such, park officials are looking to improve the trail (which is the longest paved trail in the national park) to improve visitor experiences and protect the trail itself.

As stated on the park’s website, the changes outlined in the plan are needed to:

• Protect the park resources and improve the visitor experience;

• Rehabilitate the deteriorated trail surface;

• Improve pedestrian flow and reduce safety risks;

• Enhance opportunities for visitors to view and enjoy the falls;

• Address crowding and congestion concerns; and

• Reduce resource impacts associated with visitor-created trails.

The trail itself has also seen a major traffic increase in just the past few years, along with the park, which has seen a 57% increase in visitors since 2011. As such, the park is trying to pick between a “no action” and “proposed action” plan. Under the “proposed action” plan, there would be improvements to the trail, rest areas along the trail and the parking area.

Those interested in providing feedback can do so here.

