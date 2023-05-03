Heritage High School junior earns perfect ACT score
Jenna Estes, a Heritage High School junior, scored a perfect 36 on her ACT.
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell issued proclamations at the Blount County Commission Meeting on April 20 celebrating several East Tennesseeans, including one girl who received a perfect score on her ACT.
Jenna Estes, a Heritage High School junior, scored a perfect 36 on her ACT. Resolution No. 23-04-014 honored the teen on all her hard work.
“Congratulations to all of these students! We applaud you!” Mitchell said. “We’re so proud of your accomplishments and appreciate all of your hard work! Keep it up and we look forward to seeing your successes in life!
Other students were also honored by the mayor with proclamations for a variety of accomplishments.
