Hoax phone call sends East Tenn. schools into lockdown

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least four schools in Tennessee were targets of hoax phone calls, which claimed a shooting had taken place.

Those phone calls turned out to be fake, and nobody was ever in danger, according to school officials.

Those schools were Central High School in Knox Co., Jefferson High School in Jefferson Co., Morristown-Hamblen High School West in Hamblen Co., and Brainerd High School in Chattanooga.

“About 10:40, a call came into our dispatch 911 center,” Tommy Arnold said, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools. “It stated that a school shooting had occurred at Jefferson County High School.”

Arnold said a school resource officer heard it over his radio and put the school into lockdown immediately.

“Emergency response personnel came into the school, swept the school, found out that it was a false report, a false claim,” Arnold said.

He said nearby Mount Horeb Elementary and Patriot Academy also went into lockdown as a precaution.

Arnold said the school was hosting a district-wide track meet. Those students and staff were taken to a safe place as well.

Arnold said classes resumed, but the track meet was cancelled.

He added law enforcement was happy with how the school handled the lockdowns.

“What a great job our teachers and staff did in securing the rooms, all rooms were locked,” Arnold said.

Earlier this year, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said threats against county schools were rising and his office would take each threat seriously, and arrest anybody that makes one against a school.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the calls were computer generated. A spokesman for KPD said the call originated from out of state.

TBI is continuing its investigation.

