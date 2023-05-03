KFD puts out overnight house fire in North Knoxville

The fire happened on Hickory Drive around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Hickory Drive in North Knoxville
Hickory Drive in North Knoxville(Knoxville Fire Department)
By William Dowling
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews were called to a residential structure fire early Wednesday morning

Crews were called around 1:00 a.m. to a home Hickory Drive in North Knoxville. KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks said the caller advised they had been smelling smoke, heard a loud explosion, and discovered their roof was on fire.

When KFD crews got to the scene, Wilbanks said they found the roof and eves of the home on fire, along with downed electrical lines in the front yard. Fire fighters were able to quickly get control of the situation.

Two adults, and two children were able to make it out safely, no injuries have been reported. The house also had one dog and three cats.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Wilbanks said the home had smoke detectors but did not activate due to dead batteries. They’re reminding everyone to check their smoke detectors once a month and replace batteries every year.

The fire is under investigation by KFD’s fire investigation unit.

This is a developing story

