Knoxville police close Broadway after man found dead on bridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they closed a road in downtown Knoxville for a death investigation Wednesday.

Officers closed North Broadway between West Depot Ave. and West Jackson Ave. after a man was found dead on the Broadway Bridge.

NEWS: N. Broadway is closed between W. Depot Avenue and W. Jackson Avenue for a death investigation after a man was found dead on the Broadway bridge. KPD Homicide Unit detectives, Crime Lab personnel and Medical Examiners are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1maqGKzzSz — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 3, 2023

Medical examiners and homicide detectives were on the scene.

This is a developing story.

