Knoxville police close Broadway after man found dead on bridge
Knoxville officers closed a portion of North Broadway Ave. for a death investigation.
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they closed a road in downtown Knoxville for a death investigation Wednesday.
Officers closed North Broadway between West Depot Ave. and West Jackson Ave. after a man was found dead on the Broadway Bridge.
Medical examiners and homicide detectives were on the scene.
This is a developing story.
