Knoxville police close Broadway after man found dead on bridge

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they closed a road in downtown Knoxville for a death investigation Wednesday.

Officers closed North Broadway between West Depot Ave. and West Jackson Ave. after a man was found dead on the Broadway Bridge.

Medical examiners and homicide detectives were on the scene.

This is a developing story.

