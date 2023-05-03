Knoxville woman paving the way for the nation in clean energy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded the owner of a Knoxville based company, Management Solutions, a five-year contract and more than a $100 million.

Management Solutions will use the money to work with the United States government and other organizations in advancing the nation in clean energy.

In East Tennessee, they were doing their part in leading the nation in clean energy. Now, one women-owned small business located in Knoxville, just got the funding from the federal government to play a major role in making it all happen.

Misty Mayes wanted to start her own business and knew it needed to be in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mayes said she was always good at math and around her junior year at The University of Tennessee, she decided she wanted to go into engineering.

She was the Executive Director at SAIC, a local company in Knoxville, before she decided to go out on her own. Now two decades later, she is leading the way for not only women, but women in STEM and the entire nation.

Mayes said project management and project controls was a real need for the federal government so she took a leap of faith.

”I started it in my home and on my back porch and built it from scratch. So the first day when I hung my shingle I had zero employees and zero contracts so to date just to see the folks that have come along and supported me and encourage me and then the great caliber of staff we have, its just been a real blessing to see the growth of the company and the value its been able to have for the federal government,” said Mayes.

For more than 20 years, Management Solutions have been supporting projects within the DOE. Mayes said being a woman in the engineering field, which is a male-dominated industry, was lonely at times. She’s excited to be leading the way for the next generation of women.

“To be able to have a women-owned contractor doing a contract the size of the OCED contract and really leading President Biden’s clean energy initiative was huge and so I know that’s a win win for the federal government but also I think its a huge statement for women-owned businesses we’ve now got an example where we can manage a multi hundred million dollar contract for the federal government and deliver excellence doing that,” said Mayes.

The DOE Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations awarded a five year, $192 million contract to support the review and monitoring of large-scale, clean energy demonstration projects.

“I told our team this a legacy project no matter where you are on the political spectrum is all about clean energy and for us to be able to say we worked on the federal governments largest clean energy initiative is a huge story to tell our children and our grand children,” said Mayes.

She said the overall goal with this project is to create a sustainable healthy environment for generations to come.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.