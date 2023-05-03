Make-A-Wish East Tennessee to host its Grandstand Classic event

Get tickets or start bidding on silent auction items to help local children battling critical illnesses.
By Whitney Turner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 6 and you can celebrate by helping children in East Tennessee who are battling critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is hosting its Grandstand Classic event at the Crowne Plaza Knoxville starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Attendees are invited to dress up in their favorite Derby outfits to watch the race in style. There will also be a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner and a live auction.

Tickets are still available for the event, you can purchase them here. If you can’t attend but want to help, you can participate in the silent auction.

All the proceeds help grant wishes for children in 36 counties throughout East Tennessee. This year, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is hoping to grant 96 wishes.

“Wishes give [children] hope and joy and something to look forward to,” said Garrett Wagley, CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. “We’ve actually seen that wishes are medicine and they help kids get over their conditions and help them fight harder for that survival.”

Coming up on Saturday, June 3, you can Run For Wishes! The Magical 5K Run/Walk registration is happening now. It kicks off at 9 a.m. in Victor Ashe Park. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters!

