Man caught using fake baby in stroller to shoplift in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Florida was arrested Tuesday after using a fake baby stroller to shoplift at a Walmart in Madisonville, Madisonville Police Department officials said.

The man, identified as Alexander Owen Manina, was reportedly caught in the parking lot after filling the stroller with more than $1,000 worth of products. That stroller also contained a “lifelike” baby doll and a baby bottle.

Alexander Owen Manina (MPD)

Manina had also previously been caught at four Walmarts in Florida for shoplifting, MPD officials said. He was charged with burglary, felony theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

