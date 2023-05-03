Milloy & Rogers named top 10 finalists for USA Softball Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers and senior outfielder Kiki Milloy have been named Top 10 Finalists for 2023 USA Softball National Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Milloy and Rogers are the ninth and 10th players in program history to be named top 10 for the award – it is also the 14th and 15th time Tennessee softball has had an athlete make the cut for the top 10.

Tennessee is one of three teams with two or more student-athletes represented – Oklahoma has three players while UCLA checks in with two.

With one weekend in the regular season remaining, Milloy ranks in the top 10 in the country in runs per game (1.46), home runs per game (0.41), home runs (19), slugging percentage (.931) and on-base percentage (.557).

For the year, she is hitting .420 with a 1.476 OPS and has stolen 32 bases which ranks 12th-best in the nation.

In the circle, Rogers continues to overwhelm the competition with a 14-1 record, four shutouts and an ERA of 0.81. Her earned run average leads the SEC and ranks third nationally. Rogers also ranks second in the country in hits allowed per seven innings – giving up just 2.64.

Considered the most prestigious individual honor in Division I college softball, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award aims to recognize outstanding athletic achievement by Division I softball players over the course of the entire season.

The Top 3 Finalists will be revealed on Wednesday, May 17, followed by the announcement of the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year prior to the NCAA Women’s College World Series slated for June 1-9 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.