Murfreesboro Medical Clinic remains closed due to cyberattack

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter was the victim of a sophisticated criminal cyberattack, according to a press release.

The cyberattack happened on April 22 and in response, MMC says they had to shut down all operations on May 1-3 to limit the spread of the attack. Since shutting down, they’ve been working with law enforcement and experts to identify the source and scope of the attack in order to restore normal operations.

The clinic says they were able to limit the impact of the attack due to the quick response of their technology experts.

“In conjunction with law enforcement, we continue to investigate the incident while also taking action on our infrastructure to, hopefully, prevent any further attacks. With the quick detection by our technology experts, we believe we have been able to limit the impact of this criminal attack. We are currently in the process of restoring our systems safely with enhanced security features and controls,” MMC said.

They’re encouraging patients and employees to monitor their personal data for any misuse as MMC hasn’t been able to confirm if any specific patient, employee, or corporate data was accessed or removed from their network.

“Personal data could include names, enrollment information such as group name, identification number, claims or treatment information such as claim numbers, dates of service, procedures, prescription information, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, driver’s license numbers, and, in some cases, social security numbers. Please note that MMC does not store credit card or bank account information within its network,” the clinic said.

MMC planned to be open on a limited basis on Wednesday, May 3 but decided to change course and close for another day. More updates on clinic operations will be posted on their website, social media pages, and through emails and phone calls directly to patients.

The Murfreesboro Medical Clinic decided to close for another day following a cyberattack. (WSMV)

“We apologize for the vagueness of our recent communications, but we did not want to do anything that would impede law enforcement’s investigative efforts,” MMC added.

On Sunday, MMC announced its sudden closing at all seven of its locations on May 1 and May 2. They reported the closure was to allow them to update “critical infrastructure.”

