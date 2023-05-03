No. 6 Vols win eighth straight with run-rule victory over Wofford

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another impressive offensive showing led No. 6 Tennessee to a convincing 13-3 run-rule victory over Wofford on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the win, the Volunteers extended their winning streak to eight games and closed out their nine-game homestand with an 8-1 record.

Jared Dickey served as the catalyst for the Big Orange, tying a career high with three hits while scoring a pair of runs and driving in three more. The redshirt sophomore tripled to bring in two runs to break open a scoreless game in the bottom of the third and added an RBI single in the sixth, as well.

Christian Moore and Dylan Dreiling both homered as UT went deep multiple times for the 28th time this season. Moore’s two-run shot in the fifth was his 10th of the year, making him the fifth Vol this season to reach double-digit home runs.

Dreiling’s three-run blast in the bottom of the sixth put Tennessee ahead by 10 before the Vols retired the Terriers in order in the top of the seventh end the game.

Charlie Taylor also had two hits on the night with a single and a double, while Hunter Ensley joined the group of Vols with multiple RBIs, finishing with two for the game.

Zander Sechrist got Tennessee off to a solid start with 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three batters in his 10th start of the season. Freshman right hander AJ Russell picked up where he left off with 2.1 hitless frames and a career-high tying five strikeouts to earn the win and improve to 2-0 on the year.

UT’s pitching staff held a talent Wofford lineup to just four hits on the night. Cameron Gill, Marshall Toole and Gunnar Johnson all had an RBI for the Terriers (32-12). Reliever Zac Cowan was the losing pitcher after giving up three runs on three hits in two innings of work.

UP NEXT: Tennessee (31-14, 11-10 SEC) will take its eight-game winning streak on the road this weekend for another important SEC series at Georgia. Friday’s series opener is slated for a 6 p.m. start and all three games will be streamed on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app.

