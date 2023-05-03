Officials: Woman arrested for allegedly throwing drink at Matt Gaetz

A woman was charged for allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says he will be filing charges against a woman who allegedly threw a drink at him Saturday.

According to a report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a wine festival.

The report says the woman, Selena Chambers, and another woman were “cursing” at the congressman and his family.

Gaetz said Chambers then threw a drink, which hit him in the left shoulder.

A man who was talking to Gaetz at the time says the drink also hit him.

No injuries were reported by the men.

Chambers, however, says she was walking when she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz.

She is charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one felony count of battery on an elected official.

She pleaded not guilty and has been released on bond.

No word yet from her attorney on the charges.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

