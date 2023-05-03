Police searching for missing man in McCreary County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky are searching for a missing man.

Raymond Owsley, 63, went missing from the Cumberland Manor Rest Home in the Parkers Lake community back in March.

Family members tell WYMT he was a resident of the facility.

Owsley is 5′8″, weighs 197 pounds and has brown hair.

A picture of him provided to WYMT by the family is below.

Photo Courtesy: Family of Raymond Owsley
The McCreary County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

If you have any information on where he might be you are asked to call them at 606-376-2322 or dispatch at 606-376-9117.

You can also contact the family directly at 606-642-3072 or 606-634-0677.

