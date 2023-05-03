Prayer chain held for Roane County boy with cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday night, dozens of people joined in a prayer chain inside the lobby of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to help lift up Preston Wells, a 12-year-old kid who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2019.

His family told WVLT News that Wells’ body has stopped making the blood cells he needs to fight the disease.

The boy already has a reputation for spreading love in dark times.

Wells wrote Christmas cards to Roane County inmates while he was fighting cancer and waiting for donors.

Previous Coverage: ‘You are loved’: Boy with cancer writes Christmas cards to Tennessee inmates

During December 2022, Wells wrote over 200 Christmas cards filled with handwritten messages of “hope, faith, and of God’s unending love,” Roane County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

