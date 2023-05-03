Rangers scaling back search for missing man inside GSMNP

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced they were searching for a missing man in the park.

Rangers were searching for 69-year-old Gordon Kaye who is from Tampa, Florida.

Kaye was last seen in the lower loop of the Deep Creek Campground on April 23, and his family reported him missing on April 26.

“He is an experienced hiker, camper, and hunter and had reserved a campsite at Deep Creek Campground for 14 days,” GSMNP officials said.

More than 288 people from 51 agencies were assisting in the search. Less people will be assigned to the search team going forward, according to officials with the park.

“This week, approximately 10 searchers per day will continue efforts by foot, on horseback, and with dog teams,” officials with the park said. “The search area is steep, slippery, and covered in dense vegetation.”

Kaye is 5′10″ tall and weighs more than 200 lbs. Officials said he might be suffering a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.

