See Something, Do Something: 14 Knoxville bars Safe Bar certified

Yee-Haw Brewing becomes 14th Knox County bar to receive the training.
Yee-Haw Brewing became the 14th bar in Knox County to complete safe bar training.
By William Puckett
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a two-hour training and costs the business nothing to have the Health Department come and perform Safe Bar training.

The Safe Bar certification offers businesses the opportunity to train employees how to spot and treat possible sexual assault.

”Statistics tell us that in over 50% of sexual assaults that alcohol is involved so that’s why it’s really important to focus on bar staff and they can see what’s going on with people and their patrons and so we’re just focusing on teaching them how to spot and respond to concerning behaviors, harassing behaviors,” said Amy Rowling the Knox County Health Department’s violence prevention health educator.

The health department comes to the business and helps employees work through possible situations and brainstorm how to intervene.

”So that’s why it’s really important to focus on bar staff,” said Rowling. ”What we do in the training is brainstorm about what those are and things they can do to mitigate some concerning things that may happen.”

April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Yee-Haw Brewing went through the course towards the end of the month.

”With the number of people who come in here on a daily basis we want our staff to be able to spot any issues and hopefully deal with anything and people who come in here feel like they’re cared for and looked after,” said Charles Ellis the general manager at Yee-Haw.

Yee-Haw has become one of Knoxville’s busiest bars, as a result, their leaders felt it was important to lead staff through the important training.

”We feel like the program is amazing for what we’re trying to do, keep our staff and our customers safe,” said Ellis. ”The ability for us to, deal with something like that discreetly to where a person who feels like they are unsafe with someone they’re with, we can pull them aside and let them know we can take care of you, we can get you an Uber we got you, that’s extremely important to us.”

The training is through the health department and the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee.

The 14 Knox County Safe Bar certified bars are listed below:

  • Barrelhouse at Gypsy Circus
  • Knox Brew Hub
  • The Oliver
  • Fountain City Social
  • Jig and Reel
  • Urban Bar
  • Craft Axe
  • Knox Box Karaoke
  • Orange Hat
  • Elst, Geezers
  • The Hill Bar & Grill
  • Frog Juice
  • Yee-Haw Brewing Company

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.
Lenoir City High School student earns perfect ACT score
The suspect reportedly killed his family’s dog and barricaded himself in a Lenoir City home.
Loudon County man bitten by K-9, arrested after barricading himself in home
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state and federal agencies to figure out...
Tennessee high schools receive hoax threat calls, TBI investigating

Latest News

A student was expelled after making threats against Maury Middle School Wednesday, according to...
Student expelled after making threat against Jefferson Co. middle school, sheriff says
Due to high enrollment for rising fourth-graders, Knox County Schools was forced to waitlist...
Students waitlisted for Summer Learning Camps
Yee-Haw Safe Bar certified
Yee-Haw gets Safe Bar Certified
Knoxville police close Broadway after man found dead on bridge