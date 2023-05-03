See Something, Do Something: 14 Knoxville bars Safe Bar certified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a two-hour training and costs the business nothing to have the Health Department come and perform Safe Bar training.

The Safe Bar certification offers businesses the opportunity to train employees how to spot and treat possible sexual assault.

”Statistics tell us that in over 50% of sexual assaults that alcohol is involved so that’s why it’s really important to focus on bar staff and they can see what’s going on with people and their patrons and so we’re just focusing on teaching them how to spot and respond to concerning behaviors, harassing behaviors,” said Amy Rowling the Knox County Health Department’s violence prevention health educator.

The health department comes to the business and helps employees work through possible situations and brainstorm how to intervene.

”So that’s why it’s really important to focus on bar staff,” said Rowling. ”What we do in the training is brainstorm about what those are and things they can do to mitigate some concerning things that may happen.”

April was Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Yee-Haw Brewing went through the course towards the end of the month.

”With the number of people who come in here on a daily basis we want our staff to be able to spot any issues and hopefully deal with anything and people who come in here feel like they’re cared for and looked after,” said Charles Ellis the general manager at Yee-Haw.

Yee-Haw has become one of Knoxville’s busiest bars, as a result, their leaders felt it was important to lead staff through the important training.

”We feel like the program is amazing for what we’re trying to do, keep our staff and our customers safe,” said Ellis. ”The ability for us to, deal with something like that discreetly to where a person who feels like they are unsafe with someone they’re with, we can pull them aside and let them know we can take care of you, we can get you an Uber we got you, that’s extremely important to us.”

The training is through the health department and the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee.

The 14 Knox County Safe Bar certified bars are listed below:

Barrelhouse at Gypsy Circus

Knox Brew Hub

The Oliver

Fountain City Social

Jig and Reel

Urban Bar

Craft Axe

Knox Box Karaoke

Orange Hat

Elst, Geezers

The Hill Bar & Grill

Frog Juice

Yee-Haw Brewing Company

