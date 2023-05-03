State record holder to sign with Tennessee

Heritage HS high jumper Grant Campbell is set to join Volunteers.
Heritage High Jumper and State record holder
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We introduced you a few weeks back to Grant Campbell. He loves the sport of basketball and was about to sign a scholarship to play at Freed-Hardman in Jackson, TN.

But this year, he’s really excelled at track and field and recently broke a 26-year-old state high jump record. That accomplishment got him noticed by some big schools and that includes the university he grew up cheering, the University of Tennessee.

Well as fate would have it, the Vols have offered the Heritage High standout a scholarship and Campbell wasted no time jumping on board telling WVLT Sports on Wednesday, “It’s exciting, every one is just excited for me. Just feels great to be able to compete with Division One athletes. It’s a blessing, it’s exciting, really just speechless about it.”

What a thrill for the 6′9 Campbell, who recently set a personal best jump at 7-foot-3 and a quarter inches which is number one in the nation!

Campbell, will sign with the Vols on Friday.

