Students waitlisted for Summer Learning Camps

Due to high enrollment for rising fourth-graders, Knox County Schools was forced to waitlist students from its Summer Learning Camps.
Due to high enrollment, KCS was forced to waitlist students from its Summer Learning Camps.
By Christyn Allen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Knox County parents are upset, after their kids were put on a waitlist for Knox County Schools Summer Learning Camps.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but this decision is a direct result of the third grade retention law and the state requirement to prioritize and serve rising 4th-grade students,” KCS said in an email to parents.

Tennessee’s new third-grade retention law requires students who test below “proficient” on TCAP reading tests attend summer learning or stay in third grade. More teachers now have to be devoted to the high enrollment of rising fourth-grade students this summer, instead of being split between first, second, and third grades.

WVLT News spoke to one KCS parent whose son was waitlisted. She wanted to stay anonymous to protect her son’s identity. He’s a rising first-grader and struggles with math and reading.

“These kindergarteners and first-graders need the help. It’s just the gap is going to get larger and larger, and it’s going to be a snowball effect,” she said. “By the time they’re in third grade, the gap of learning that they’re going to have is going to be so much larger than it needed to be.”

Students registered for summer learning were chosen through a blind lottery system, not based on test scores. This mom felt her son is being left behind.

“We knew these kids were struggling. We shouldn’t wait until the last second to get them the help they need,” she said.

Now, some parents are scrambling to find childcare after their children were waitlisted.

Summer Learning Camps run from June 5, to June 28.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
Lenoir City High School officials took to Facebook to celebrate one of their students.
Lenoir City High School student earns perfect ACT score
The suspect reportedly killed his family’s dog and barricaded himself in a Lenoir City home.
Loudon County man bitten by K-9, arrested after barricading himself in home
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

Yee-Haw Safe Bar certified
Yee-Haw gets Safe Bar Certified
Knoxville police close Broadway after man found dead on bridge
Students waitlisted from Summer Learning Camps
She is leading the way for not only women, but women in STEM and the entire nation.
Knoxville woman paving the way for the nation in clean energy