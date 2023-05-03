Tennessee high schools receive hoax threat calls, TBI investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several East Tennessee High Schools received hoax threat calls Wednesday, according to law enforcement and school officials. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state and federal agencies to figure out the source of the calls, which appear to have been computer-generated.

WVLT News spoke with law enforcement and school system officials to get a list of the schools affected. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey, schools in Hamblen County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Montgomery County received false calls.

Specifically, WVLT News was able to confirm from officials hoax calls to the following schools:

Central High School in Knox County

Jefferson High School in Jefferson County

Morristown-Hamblen High School in Hamblen County

TBI officials said there were no credible threats.

“TBI is currently working with state and federal partners to determine the source of several hoax calls, placed to local law enforcement agencies, reporting an active shooter at several high schools in the state,” TBI officials said.

WVLT News also received a statement from the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, as follows:

The rumors of a shooting and/or injuries at a Hamblen County School are totally false. A call was received at 911, but it has been confirmed the call was a hoax. It was computer generated and was also made to different counties across the State of Tennessee. Per Sheriff Chad Mullins, once the call was received, members of the HCSO were immediately dispatched to the school and found everyone to be safe.

Jefferson County EMA also released a statement, saying Jefferson County High School had been locked down after the call, but everyone is safe.

Reported incident at Jefferson County High School initiated a lock down and large emergency response. It has been cleared and all Students and staff are safe. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

