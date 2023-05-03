Vol golf earns highest ever Regional seed, heads to Auburn Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s golf team was selected to the Auburn NCAA Regional as the No. 2 seed, as announced Wednesday on Golf Channel.

The Vols’ No. 2 seed is the program’s highest-ever seed since the NCAA switched its postseason to the six-regional format in 2010.

The Auburn Regional, as well as the other five NCAA regionals, is scheduled to run from May 15 through May 17. The top five teams from each regional will then advance to the national championships, which are set to be contested from May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Located just outside Auburn University’s campus and hosted by the Tigers, the Auburn NCAA Regional will be contested at the Auburn University Club. Opened in 1999, the 7,534-yard, par-72 course is situated on 225 acres, surrounding the 25-acre Yarbrough Lake and partly bordering the Saugahatchee Creek, which both run along several holes on the course.

Tennessee competed at the 2003 NCAA East Regional at Auburn University Club, finishing fourth out of 27 teams and qualifying for the NCAA Championships.

Tennessee has qualified for NCAA Regionals in each of Brennan Webb’s seasons at the helm of the program (with the exception of 2020′s cancellation), highlighted by a tied-for-second-place finish in 2021 at the Noblesville Regional that sent the Vols to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2013.

Highlighted by three team tournament titles and a first-place finish in stroke play at the SEC Championship last month, Tennessee has finished inside the top two of six tournaments this season—the second-most in a single season in program history. The Vols have also recorded four individual titles this season—two from Caleb Surratt and one apiece from Bryce Lewis and Jake Hall—and 13 individual top-10 finishes.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS – AUBURN REGIONAL

1. Vanderbilt

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Colorado State

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. TCU

8. Chattanooga

9. Houston (American Athletic Conference champion)

10. Marquette (Big East Conference champion)

11. Indiana

12. Augusta University (Southland Conference champion)

13. Siena (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.