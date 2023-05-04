‘Bad Blood’ between ticket sellers and Taylor Swift fans

Seller on StubHub revoked tickets 48-hours before Taylor Swift Era’s Tour concert, leaving one family heartbroken.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville mom surprised her two daughters with the Christmas present of a lifetime, tickets to the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour \ in Nashville, TN on Friday May 5. What would’ve been the girls first concert ever, seeing their favorite artist has now turned into a nightmare, when just 2 days before the show, the seller backed out of selling the tickets.

“On Christmas day as soon as my girls opened the gift the conversation started about what are we going to wear what era are we going to be what are the color schemes what are the outfits we were so excited,” said Aimee Martin.

Martin won mom of the year when she surprised her 11 and 7 year-old daughters with their first concert tickets to the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour. When she purchased the tickets on StubHub in November she had a confirmation email sent to her immediately.

She took off work and even got a hotel room for Friday night in Nashville. Martins friend asked for them to stay with her or she would’ve been out an additional $500.

“For the past 6 months have believed that we were attending the concert however on Wednesday may third less than 48 hours before the concert on Friday may fifth in Nashville I got an email from StubHub that said unfortunately your seller cant provide the tickets,” Martin said.

Martin said she rushed to customer service for help and kept getting the run around on every call.

“They did say however your tickets are guaranteed so everything is fine so click this link and find alternative tickets however when I went to the link it said there were no suitable options for me,” said Martin.

At the time martin bought the tickets they were already pricey, around 600 dollars a piece. Now, tickets are going for more than $1200 each. StubHub said her best option was to get a full refund in 7-10 days.

“I told them over and over again I don’t want the money I just want our seats and I feel like this is your responsibility to make right just replace it and eat the difference of cost because I was guaranteed seats and funnily enough when you call StubHub it said we are with you every step of the way until your seats,” said Martin.

@StubHub ruined our opportunity to see @Taylor Swift this Friday in Nashville. Have a similar experience? #taylorswift #taylorswifterastour #taylornation #stubhub #stubhubscam #taylorswiftnashville #taylorswifttok #taylorswifttour #swifties #swiftie

StubHub is a resale site, so the tickets they offer are from a third party seller. The Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee said legally the seller can decide not to sell the tickets.

“So, if I had tickets I wanted to sell I could go to StubHub and put those out and someone could purchase them StubHub tries to go through and confirm all of that but that’s a little funny when you’ve got tickets and you think you’ve got them and then day or two before they get ripped out of you I’ve never heard of that before,” said Tony Binkley, CEO and President of the BBB.

StubHub’s website states it’s ok to list tickets you own but don’t have in your possession yet, as long as you’re absolutely certain you will have them on the date you give when listing the tickets.

Martin and her daughters still don’t have tickets for the concert tomorrow night in Nashville, but some members of the community have reached out trying to help.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

