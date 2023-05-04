Clouds and showers return and stick around heading into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds return by Friday morning as scattered showers move in by the afternoon and evening. These on-and-off rain chances linger into the weekend and even next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds do move back in tonight with temperatures dropping to a chilly 46 degrees.

We start out with a mixture of sun and clouds Friday and a mid-day high of 72 degrees. Showers move in by the afternoon and evening dropping temperatures into the upper 60s by the afternoon. The showers are on and off throughout the evening at about a 60% coverage. We’ll have another batch of rain and storms bring more rain Friday night into Saturday morning. This all adds up to about half an inch to three-quarters of an inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon. We’ll be around 73 degrees for a high Saturday, then scattered rain overnight keeps us warmer in the upper 50s. We’ll get back to spotty rain Sunday, with a high of 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re around 80 degrees all next week! This summer-like temperature trend also comes with summer-like pop-up storms. We’re forecasting a scattered coverage of our area at times.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.