DUI driver hits Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, report says

A man who was driving drunk crashed his car into a Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser Monday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
Ronald Barrett Jr.
Ronald Barrett Jr.(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was driving drunk crashed his car into a Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser Monday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The crash reportedly happened around 11 p.m. when two deputies were working traffic on I-275 at the I-640 ramp. While they were working, the report said, they had two cruisers blocking a ramp with their blue lights on.

That’s when the suspect, identified as Ronald Barrett Jr., hit one of the cruisers before stopping. The two deputies approached Barrett’s car and reportedly found him with red, watery eyes, smelling of alcohol and with a beer can in the car’s floorboard.

Barret was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state and federal agencies to figure out...
More Tenn. schools receive hoax threat calls, TBI investigating
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Knox County Red Book of Resources
Knox County Red Book of Resources
Southern Skies Music Festival
Knoxville band Dirty Guv’nahs holding family-friendly music festival
Tracking On & Off Rain This Weekend
Tracking On & Off Rain This Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks on and off rain through a warmer trend.
Milder today making it the “pick of the week” before rain moves in