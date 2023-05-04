DUI driver hits Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man who was driving drunk crashed his car into a Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser Monday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The crash reportedly happened around 11 p.m. when two deputies were working traffic on I-275 at the I-640 ramp. While they were working, the report said, they had two cruisers blocking a ramp with their blue lights on.

That’s when the suspect, identified as Ronald Barrett Jr., hit one of the cruisers before stopping. The two deputies approached Barrett’s car and reportedly found him with red, watery eyes, smelling of alcohol and with a beer can in the car’s floorboard.

Barret was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

