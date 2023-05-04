Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake dies from infection

The American Eagle Foundation said the eaglet’s injury resembles septic arthritis.
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
By Danica Sauter and Tony Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DALE HOLLOW LAKE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The eaglet - known as DH18 - at Dale Hollow Lake that was rescued from its nest on April 27 after becoming entangled in a fishing line got an infection, according to the American Eagle Foundation (AEF).

A procedure was done on Monday at the University Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) to repair the damaged tissue and joints on the eaglet’s legs. The infection was found after the examination and the UTCVM will continue to monitor the bird. The AEF believes the joint infection is called septic arthritis.

“We are hopeful the wound will close and heal, but the infection is a concerning development,” AEF said in a statement.

This first week will be a critical time, according to AEF.

“We cannot say with any confidence how these injuries will impact DH18′s quality of life, but the cultures will inform the direction of our care in the future,” AEF said.

AEF already said the eaglet was probably not going to be able to return to the nest, but after the infection, AEF said they could officially confirm it was not returning to the nest.

“It is still possible DH18 could be released back into the wild via the hacking process, but our current focus is to provide the best possible care and pain management,” AEF said.

AEF said that staff is thankful for the public’s support in helping the eaglet, so far $1,840 has been raised to help AEF.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

