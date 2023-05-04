Eaglet rescued from fishing line at Dale Hollow Lake euthanized

The American Eagle Foundation said the eaglet’s injury “would have presented significant mobility challenges and stress.”
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation
Eaglet rescued by American Eagle Foundation(American Eagle Foundation)
By Danica Sauter and Tony Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DALE HOLLOW LAKE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The eaglet - known as DH18 - at Dale Hollow Lake that was rescued from its nest on April 27 after becoming entangled in a fishing line was euthanized, according to the American Eagle Foundation (AEF).

AEF staff discovered that the fishing line had caused an infection, which had expanded beyond what they had hoped and fully involved the eaglet’s joint capsule. They determined that the infection “would have presented significant mobility challenges and stress to DH18...along with painful, lifelong arthritis.”

Previous Coverage:
Eaglets entangled in fishing line captured by nature cam at Dale Hollow Lake
American Eagle Foundation: Rescued Dale Hollow eaglet underwent surgery, unlikely to return to nest

The AEF and the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine (UTCVM) made the decision on Wednesday to peacefully euthanize the eaglet.

On Monday, UTCVM staff worked to repair the damaged tissue and joints on the eaglet’s legs after an infection was found that resembled septic arthritis. The AEF remained optimistic.

“We are hopeful the wound will close and heal, but the infection is a concerning development,” AEF said in a statement.

The Foundation said their staff is mourning the loss of the eaglet and will work to ensure DH18′s story becomes a catalyst for change.

