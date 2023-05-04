Expert tips on when to freeze and unfreeze your credit

Make sure to unfreeze credit when applying for loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Around 95% of car insurance companies use credit scores to help determine premium rates in the 45 states that allow it, according to the Fair Issac Corporation (FICO).

In a few of those states, a frozen credit score will come back as a “no hit” and could be treated as if the account has no credit history.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said that could lead to higher premiums.

Dale said that not all carriers pull credit every year, so consumers with credit freezes should ask their agents when the companies pull reports and let them know their credit is frozen.

“And you can unfreeze it and the bureaus have up to three days to get that credit unfroze,” she said. “So that insurance companies can have access to see what you’re doing with your credit.”

Dale explained there are states that allow credit reviews for insurance purposes even if the files are frozen. But it’s always good practice to make insurance agents aware of the freeze.

She added that anyone getting ready to apply for a car, home, or personal loan will need to unfreeze their credit. It can be frozen again once the loan is secured.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has information on how to freeze credit here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state and federal agencies to figure out...
TBI: Multiple states, including Tennessee affected by hoax school threat calls
The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital

Latest News

Knox County Red Book of Resources
Knox County Red Book of Resources
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for $17 per hour federal minimum wage
President Joe Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows