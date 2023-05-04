Former police officers sue city of LaFollette, others after 2022 firing

The 45-page complaint alleges the officers were fired unfairly and weren’t given an opportunity to defend themselves.
Former Police Officers sue city of LaFollette, others after 2022 firing
Former Police Officers sue city of LaFollette, others after 2022 firing
By JT Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former LaFollette Police Department Lt. Brian Tiller and former Sgt. Monty Miller filed a complaint with U.S. District Court against the city of LaFollette and others on May 3, according to the LaFollette Press.

The complaint is seeking either compensatory damages or reinstatement, punitive damages and a jury trial after they were fired in August 2022, the Press said.

Tiller and Miller were fired after a 3-1 vote by the LaFollette City Council during its meeting on Aug. 2, 2022. The vote was based on findings that an outside firm provided in an investigation about alleged harassment and bullying, the Press said.

BREAKING: In a complaint filed yesterday in U.S. District Court, former LaFollette Police Department Lt. Brian Tiller...

Posted by LaFollette Press on Thursday, May 4, 2023

The complaint lists six counts: retaliation for protected speech, retaliation for political association, deprivation of due process, deprivation of reputation and the city allegedly violating the Tennessee Public Protection Act and the Tennessee Public Employee Political Freedom Act, according to the Press.

