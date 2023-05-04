Heroin, meth seized in Cocke Co. narcotics operation, looking for man, officials say

Officials are also asking for assistance finding a man associated with the case.
Michael A Gunter
Michael A Gunter(CCSO)
By JT Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - On May 4, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office officials executed a search warrant at 4600 Catons Grove Road in Cosby as part of an operation dubbed “May The 4th Be With You.”

The search yielded around 39 grams of heroin and around one gram of meth, officials said.

Deputies arrested one and are searching for another in connection with the operation.

Kristy Renee Allen-Hundley, 50, was arrested at the house for sale and delivery of Heroin, possession of Meth with the intent to sale and delivery, simple possession of marijuana

Kristy Renee Allen-Hundley
Kristy Renee Allen-Hundley(CCSO)

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said officials are still looking for Michael A. Gunter Jr., 38, who is the named resident of the searched home.

Cocke Co. authorities say there are currently active arrest warrants for Michael A. Gunter Jr. age 37 for reckless driving, evading arrest and for not appearing before the courts.

Officials ask anyone with information about Gunter call Cocke County Dispatch or the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office directly.

