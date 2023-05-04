Knox County Health Department opens community fridge in Duff Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced a new community resource Thursday: the Sam Duff Community Fridge.

The project was funded through a contract with the State of Tennessee Project Diabetes grant and will allow access to fresh fruits and vegetables 24/7, health department officials said.

The KCHD started the project as part of its Healthy Weight Program, aiming to increase access to fruits and vegetables for the community to promote healthier eating. The project is also hoped to reduce household waste and decrease food insecurity for families in the area.

“We want to encourage anyone who is interested to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables from the community fridge,” said Kinsey Simmerman, Public Health Educator at KCHD. “We are excited for the opportunity to increase access to healthy foods for everyone in the community and look forward to announcing more community fridges in the future.”

The fridge is open to be stocked by members of the community, with the following guidelines:

No alcohol.

No meat, dairy, frozen or expired food products.

Label food with the date.

No prepared or home cooked meals.

Only put in what you would take out.

The fridge project was also done with help from the City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation, Knox Pride and the South Woodlawn Neighborhood Association.

