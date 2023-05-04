Knoxville man convicted of murdering girlfriend

Ronald Eugene Fox II was convicted on three charges related to the murder.
By JT Thomas
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On May 4, officials with the Knoxville District Attorney General’s Office announced Ronald Eugene Fox, II, 33, was convicted on three charges in the murder of Constance Davidson, 37, his girlfriend at the time.

The charges Fox was convicted of included First Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and False Report.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville man indicted in fatal 2021 MLK Jr. Ave. shooting

The incident in which Fox is convicted of occurred on May 22, 2021. Officers responded to a call at 2919 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and found Davidson had been shot and killed in her laundry room.

Investigators said they interviewed witnesses and learned that the victim was unhappy with her boyfriend, Fox, and wanted to end their relationship.

“Through the hard work of everyone involved in this investigation, we were able to learn the truth and hold this offender accountable,” Knoxville District Attorney General Charme Allen said.

Fox had previously been convicted for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Facilitation of Aggravated Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

