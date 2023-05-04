Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes

The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building’s landlord cited months of financial issues from the business.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paige Burchell was a day out from her bridal shower at The Knox Exchange when she got word that a highly anticipated day would take a big turn.

“It’s pretty stressful, there’s a lot to do and lots of small details to think about,” said Burchell.

The North Broadway business sent an email to Burchell the day before her bridal shower which said they, “received a same day notice to vacate the premises on 4/27 and no longer have access to the building”, read the note.

According to the landlord of the building, the business had financial issues that lasted for months which included being late on paying rent.

This meant that as of the last week of April, no scheduled events were allowed to take place at The Knox Exchange, which left Burchell no other option but to have her bridal shower at her home.

“I was panicked. I was thinking about my guests more than I was thinking about myself,” said Burchell.

The letter from the venue stated that refunds for those canceled and scheduled events will begin being sent back on May 8.

Others who wanted to remain anonymous said they had a wedding ceremony scheduled at the venue juts weeks away which will no longer be possible.

WVLT News reached out to the owner of The Knox Exchange multiple times throughout the day but have not heard back yet.

