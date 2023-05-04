Last of 4 escaped Mississippi inmates found

Authorities said Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.
Authorities said Corey Harrison was captured in Crystal Springs, Mississippi.(HCSD)
By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - The fourth and final inmate who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi, has been found.

Corey Harrison, 22, was arrested Thursday morning by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a home in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, about 20 miles away from the jail.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38, of Crystal Springs was also arrested in connection with the case. She faces charges of aiding and abetting.

Jodie Marie Tebo, 38
Jodie Marie Tebo, 38(HCSD)

Corey Harrison, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson and Jerry Raynes all escaped April 23.

The sheriff says a breach was discovered and a white Hinds County public works Ford F-150 was reported stolen shortly afterward.

On Tuesday, authorities said a security guard discovered Grayson, 34, unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop in New Orleans.

Arrington, 22, died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County, Mississippi, authorities April 26.

Raynes, 51, was captured in Texas last week. He’s being extradited and will arrive this week in Mississippi, where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
Winning lottery ticket sold in Knoxville
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working with state and federal agencies to figure out...
TBI: Multiple states, including Tennessee affected by hoax school threat calls
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Rutledge Middle School
Five Rutledge Middle School students taken to hospital
The Knox Exchange closed last week after the building's landlord cited months of financial...
Knoxville wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving some scrambling for last minute changes

Latest News

Knox County Red Book of Resources
Knox County Red Book of Resources
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
Knox County Health Department opens community fridge in Duff Park
Knox County Health Department opens community fridge in Duff Park
Recording artist Ed Sheeran prepares to speak to the media outside New York Federal Court after...
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic
A jury finds Ed Sheeran did not infringe on the copyright of "Let's Get It On."
Artist Ed Sheeran gives full statement after copyright infringement verdict