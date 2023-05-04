Man arrested in Cocke County after 100+ mph police chase ends in fiery crash

According to an incident report, deputies began the chase on I-40 near mile marker 438 after clocking the car, a red van, going 102 mph.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested in Cocke County Thursday after a chase that reached speeds faster than 100 miles per hour, Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball told WVLT News.

According to an incident report, deputies began the chase on I-40 near mile marker 438 after clocking the car, a red van, going 102 mph. A similarly described van was reported by the North Carolina Highway Patrol as connected to an escaped inmate out of Virginia involved in the murder of a police officer.

The chase continued through Newport, the report said, before the driver crashed the van into a tree line before catching fire on East Highway 25/70 near Farra Way. Once the car chase stopped, the driver reportedly fled on foot before officers were able to force the man onto the ground and take him into custody.

Van catches fire after high-speed pursuit
Van catches fire after high-speed pursuit(CCSO)

That man was identified by a Mexico Consular ID card as Christian Ricoy Rodriguez. Ball was able to confirm that Rodriguez was not the escaped inmate, however.

At this time, Rodriguez is facing charges of reckless driving, evading arrest, resisting to stop, speeding and driving without a license. He’s being held in the Cocke County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

