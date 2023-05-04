Milder today making it the “pick of the week” before rain moves in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday is our pick of the week with sunshine and a milder afternoon, because clouds and rain return Friday and stick around into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a calm, clear, and cold morning! Knoxville drops to 40 degrees, with many in our area in the mid to upper 30s this morning. This means frost is possible in spots.

We warm up nicely today, with a high of 72 degrees. It’s a beautiful, sunny day with a few afternoon clouds. Winds are also milder, with a westerly wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight comes with scattered clouds increasing, and a low of 46 degrees. (That’s still chilly for this time of the year.)

LOOKING AHEAD

Rainfall Friday midday through Saturday. (WVLT)

Friday is also around 72 degrees, but we’ll hit that closer to the early afternoon as rain increases in the afternoon and is on and off moderate rain through the evening hours with a 60% coverage. We’ll have another batch of rain and storms bring more rain Friday night into Saturday morning. This all adds up to about a half an inch to three quarter of an inch.

Saturday starts out with scattered rain but is back to spotty for the afternoon. We’ll be around 73 degrees for a high Saturday, then scattered rain overnight keeps us warmer in the upper 50s. We’ll get back to spotty rain Sunday, with a high of 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re around 80 degrees all next week! This summer-like temperature trend also comes with summer-like pop-up storms. We’re forecasting a scattered coverage of our area at times.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

